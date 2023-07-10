Unpleasant odour leads to townhouse drama between neighbours

An unpleasant odour allegedly coming from a suite in strata resulted in the drama between two neighbours and found its way to a tribunal hearing.

The townhouse drama was between Marija Milic and the respondents, Shu Qi Christine Yam and Philip Scott Featherstone. The details were revealed in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision.

According to Milic, who resided in townhouse unit 106, an unpleasant odour came from unit 104, where Yam and Featherstone lived.

Issues around the odour started in 2021, and Milic hired an inspector in 2022 to ensure the smell wasn’t coming from pipes within her home.

Yam and Featherstone claimed their unit wasn’t the source of the odour and also claimed they tried to help Milic find the source of the odour. Milic wanted Yam and Featherstone to reimburse her $650 for the home inspection.

Before the townhouse drama began, Milic initially smelled the foul odour in the hallway of her complex, which shares a wall with her neighbours. Milic claimed it was from a dog stored in Yam and Featherstone’s garage. Yam and Featherstone stated that the dog’s waste was kept in an airtight container and wasn’t the source of the odour.

In submissions made to the tribunal, some evidence states that the strata president also noticed the odour outside the townhouses but claimed it was due to a plumbing issue and that Milic should hire a plumber, which the strata agreed to reimburse her the cost of.

Later in 2022, the smell disappeared out of nowhere.

Ultimately, the tribunal could not find enough evidence to agree that the occupants of unit 104 were the cause of the unpleasant odour and the case was dismissed.