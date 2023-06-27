QS World University Rankings for this year have 31 Canadian universities out of 1,499, but only three have made the top 100.

According to the ranking released on Tuesday, the University of Toronto (U of T) ranked #21 globally, stepping up significantly from its 34th position last year. It also had an exceptional score for its academic reputation, ranking 11th in the category worldwide.

McGill also climbed one rank to #30 globally but fell to the second position nationally, losing to the U of T.

However, the most significant jump in ranks came for the University of British Columbia (UBC), which went from #47 last year to #34 in 2024. Just like last year, UBC stood at #3 nationally.

After UBC, we do not see a Canadian institute in the ranking until the University of Alberta at #111. Other Canadian schools on the list include the Uni of Waterloo, Concordia, McMaster, Dalhousie, Carleton, York U, and Simon Fraser.

To determine these rankings, QS implemented the “largest methodological enhancement since its inception.”

It enhanced existing indicators — such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio — but also introduced three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

Based on these factors, the U of T’s overall score out of 100 is 86.3; McGill stands at 83.7, and UBC at 81.5.

This year, Canada boasts the seventh-highest average score in the world for its stellar International Student Ratio.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) snagged the top position as the best university in the world, followed by the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford in second and third place, respectively.

Click here to see the full ranking and read the methodology.

If you want to enroll in a Canadian university but find the hefty fee intimidating, read our guide on free enrolments for online courses here.

