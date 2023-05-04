Canadian gaming employees laid off after Unity Software cuts 8% of staff: reports

In its apparent third round of layoffs, the US company, Unity Software, has laid off about 8% of its staff, according to media outlets.

Now-former Canadian employees of the gaming company have shared statements online since they received their notice saying they are back on the job market.

One product manager based in Toronto shared a post on LinkedIn that read, “Today, 600 people at Unity saw the Game Over screen.”

Several media outlets like Forbes have reported the news, saying, “Unity Software will reduce its staff by roughly 8% and restructure ‘specific’ internal teams, the San Francisco-based tech company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, saying the restructuring plan will cost the company $26 million but position it for ‘long-term and profitable growth.’”

The Wall Street Journal says the company will be left with around 7,000 employees after the layoffs.

The outlet adds, “[Unity] is also planning to reduce its global network of offices over the next few years to fewer than 30 to 58 today.”

According to WSJ this is the company’s third and largest round of layoffs in the past year.

Daily Hive has reached out to Unity Software for comment.