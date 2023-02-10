Mid-air scare: Flyer's battery pack catches fire during United Airlines flight

A customer’s external battery pack ignited during a United Airlines flight, setting a fire in the cabin and terrifying everyone on board.

Flight 2664 was on its way to Newark from San Diego on Tuesday when a customer’s battery pack, tucked in the back pocket of a seat, caught fire. According to ABC News, it all happened in the first-class cabin.

Daily Hive reached out to United Airlines, who told us that the plane safely returned to San Diego following the incident.

“Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate,” a United Airlines spokesperson told us.

Four flight attendants were taken to the hospital as a precaution and two customers were evaluated onsite.

United Airlines thanked its crew members for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board.

Just one day prior to the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a US$1.1 million (CND$1.47 million) fine against United Airlines for allegedly not performing maintenance inspection.

The FAA said the penalty was for Boeing 777 flights conducted between June 2018 and April 2021, and the planes were deemed “not in airworthy condition.”

The agency further alleged that in 2018, United Airlines removed the Fire System Warning Check from its Boeing 777 preflight checklist. This inspection task is mandatory in its Maintenance Specifications manual.

United Airlines was given 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the enforcement letter about the proposed civil penalty.

The plane involved in the incident on Tuesday was a Boeing 737.