Major airline offers 30,000 loyalty miles to passengers after flight disruptions

United Airlines is in hot water after days of flight disruptions leading up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and it’s reportedly trying to make up for it in the form of loyalty miles.

The Chicago-based airline is offering 30,000 air miles to passengers whose flights —scheduled between June 24 and 30 — were delayed to the following day or never arrived at their final destination, according to a July 1 email obtained by Fox Business and The Washington Post.

In the email, the carrier blamed the “rough experience” on “really bad weather, air traffic control issues” and some of its “own personal challenges.”

There has been meaningful improvement across our operation after a challenging week that started with bad weather on the East Coast that caused a major ripple effect throughout our system. (1/5) — United Airlines (@united) June 30, 2023

United Airlines said the free Mileage Plus miles could go toward “flights, Wi-Fi, onboard food and drinks, seat upgrades and more.”

In a letter to United Airlines employees on LinkedIn, CEO Scott Kirby said Newark International Airport was hit hard by severe weather, causing the airline to restrict flight operations from Saturday to Tuesday.

“That means the total number of aircraft that could depart EWR was reduced between 60-75% for an average of 6 to 8 hours each day,” he wrote.

The United Airlines CEO added that these flights could usually still take off and avoid bad weather through Canadian airspace.

“Canada’s air traffic control is short-staffed too, so they’ve closed those routes,” he said.

Kirby himself couldn’t fly out of New York on United Airlines, so he took a private jet from New Jersey to Denver, reported CNBC.

He later apologized to customers and employees in a statement obtained by The Washington Post, stating, “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home.”

Meanwhile, passengers took to Twitter to share photos and videos of airport chaos amid the flight disruptions.

Been in line for 7hrs. Here’s the customer service line at 1am. #dullesairport #UnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/MgvqWPis3O — Scott Sorensen (@ScottySo) June 28, 2023

Complete chaos @EWRairport thanks @united #unitedAIRLINES @CNN

Our story wasn’t as bad as many others there. People stuck in the airport for days waiting to go home. Flight after flight canceled. Our checked bags were not returned and even if you needed medicine “go to a doctor” pic.twitter.com/c3T2nhREBA — Ray (@RWhite1010) June 26, 2023

United Airlines, terminal C , flight cancelled, family vacation did not work, but somehow 4 days later our luggage made it to our destination. 😱 so disappointed! pic.twitter.com/C3FB25WoO3 — Moni (@moni00777) July 3, 2023

It’s unclear if the carrier is replacing monetary refunds with complimentary miles. Daily Hive has reached out for confirmation.