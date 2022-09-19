5 under-the-radar wine regions you need to visit at least once

There’s nothing more gratifying than finding hidden gems when travelling and this is especially true for wine regions.

Living on the west coast provides relatively easy access to such acclaimed places as the Napa Valley, but some of the best wine-tasting experiences can be had in those that are lesser known.

Your reward for heading off the beaten track? Plenty of rural beauty, no big tour buses, uncrowded tasting rooms, and some really good wine at very fair prices.

Where: Vancouver Island, BC

Locals immediately think of the Okanagan Valley when planning a trip to BC wine country. It has a reputation for a reason but for a real discovery check out the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. Less than an hour’s drive north of Victoria, this picturesque area specializes in cool climate winemaking that focuses mostly on white wines but makes some delicious Pinot Noir as well.

Wineries worth visiting: Venturi-Schulze, Unsworth, Blue Grouse & Averill Creek.

Where: Washington State

If you asked most people which wine region has 90+ rated vintages than anywhere in the world, they’d likely guess Burgundy, Bordeaux, or Piedmont. We doubt even a few would venture to think of Washington State! Home to 120 wineries, Walla Walla is surprisingly modest given the level of quality being produced. A visit to the region is equally unassuming with easy access to top wineries and some terrific restaurants for such a remote location.

Wineries worth visiting: Leonetti, Woodward Canyon, L’Ecole 41, Force Majeure, Maison Bleue & House of Smith.

Paso Robles

Where: California

The locals just call it Paso and this is a great place to get away from the dreary Vancouver fall and winter weather. Located on California’s central coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, sunshine, warm weather, and great wine await! Leave Napa to the Mercedes and Rolex crowd and kick back and relax in its welcoming dialed-back atmosphere. Paso makes some terrific whites, but its hot climate turns out particularly stunning red wines — think rich and dark Syrah, spicy Zinfandel, and bold Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wineries worth visiting: Daou Vineyards, Tablas Creek, Cass Winery, Dracaena Wines, Justin, and Turley.

Where: California

If you want to make a real discovery, put El Dorado County on your radar. This wine region located in California’s Sierra foothills on the road between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe is getting lots of attention from the sommelier crowd but is largely off the radar of the average consumer. Start your visit with a tour of the historic town of Placerville, an old mining town that has been restored to its glory days of the California gold rush. The tasting room hospitality couldn’t be better, unhurried and unpretentious; just what you would expect from small-town rural folk.

Wineries worth visiting: Cedarville Winery, Boeger Winery, Via Romano, and Skinner Vineyards & Winery.

Where: California

A 90-minute drive from Los Angeles, Santa Barbara County covers the southern half of California’s Central Coast wine region and is a bona fide wine tourist’s paradise. Its physical beauty features gorgeous coastlines and interior rolling hills while offering up a tremendous diversity of wines. Many will recognize this region as the one featured in the cult movie “Sideways” which showcased its outstanding Pinot Noir (much to the detriment of Merlot!). Do yourself a favour and taste all that the region has to offer, you won’t regret it.

Wineries worth visiting: Melville, Brewer-Clifton, Longoria, Au Bon Climat, Paul Lato Wines, The Hilt.