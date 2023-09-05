An unclaimed $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket is set to expire this month

Someone in Canada is the winner of a huge jackpot prize. They just may not know it yet.

BCLC has announced that a winning $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket will soon expire, and they want the holder to come forward before it’s too late.

The ticket for the September 28, 2022, draw was purchased in Maple Ridge, BC, and contained the winning Gold Ball Draw number: 12299795-01.

According to a release from BCLC, players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in the province as well as anytime online or on the BCLC Lotto! App.

All lotto winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize.

In an interview with Daily Hive last year, OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said that only 1% of prizes go unclaimed.

He also said that people tend to put their tickets in jacket pockets, where they sit forgotten in the closet when the weather changes. Other tickets end up in glove compartments or junk drawers or worse: the washing machine.