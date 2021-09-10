3 ultimate Canadian road trip routes that will inspire your inner adventurer

While the past year has certainly put a damper on our international travel plans, as Canadians, we’re thankful to have a big backyard to explore.

Before we let you in on how to score some extra cash, allow us to inspire you with some incredible journeys. From winding maritime roads to stretches of jagged shoreline, these quintessential Canadian road trip routes are sure to stir your inner adventurer.

Irish Loop

This Eastern Canada odyssey begins with the kaleidoscopic colours of St. John’s vibrant row houses. From this jumping-off point, you head south on a 300-kilometre coastal circuit teeming with striking scenery and natural wonders.

Heading southbound on Route 10 from Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city, there’s plenty of opportunity for spotting wildlife. Along the route in Bay Bulls, Witless Bay, and Mobile, there are tons of whale and seabird tours — and, if you’re lucky, you might just catch a glimpse of a 10,000-year-old iceberg, too.

Next up, the East Coast Trail from Cape St. Francis to Cappahayden is a great spot to pull over for a hike and marvel at the many fjords, cliffs, rock arches, and freshwater geysers that line the trails.

At Mistaken Point, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you’ll find some of the rarest and oldest fossils in the world — dating back 575 million years. The region’s craggy and rocky terrain is on full display at the Cape Race Lighthouse, where you can gape at the Atlantic waves crashing against the coastline.

As you make your way back to where you started, keep an eye out for whales along the shore near St. Vincent’s.

Marine Circle Route

For some West Coast adventuring, Vancouver Island’s Marine Circle Route is a must. This road trip route will take you off-grid along the island’s lesser-travelled southside — starting in beautiful Victoria.

As you venture beneath the towering canopy of trees and jagged beaches, you’ll reach Sooke. Here, you can take a seaside stroll along Whiffin Spit and take a dip in its many natural freshwater pools.

You’d be remiss not to check out the Juan de Fuca Trail (open year-round) and West Coast Trail (open during the summer months) and the abundance of breathtaking beaches along the road. Once in Port Renfrew, you’ll find yourself in the heart of some of BC’s oldest growth forests.

Take to the water for some fishing, kayaking, or whale watching in Sidney before closing the loop and heading back to the province’s capital.

Montreal to Gaspésie

This expansive route spans over 900 kilometres of unfettered natural beauty and is lauded as one of the best road trips in Canada. For a slice of urban exploration, you can kick things off in Montreal or Quebec City for your fill of fine dining, art, and centuries of history.

Charlevoix — known for its local cheese, craft beers, and artisanal wine — is the ideal spot to stop off for a hillside picnic and admire the stunning scenery. Take to the sea on a whale-watching expedition in Tadoussac or go sea-kayaking in Tadoussac Bay to catch a glimpse of the Saguenay Fjord.

Along the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River is the Gaspésie Peninsula, where you can spend a relaxing day at the beach or hike the mountainous landscapes of Gaspésie National Park.

Finally, you won’t want to miss the iconic Percé Rock, an enormous geological anomaly located at the tip of one of maritime Quebec’s tiny villages. Nearby, hundreds of thousands of birds call Bonaventure Island home — a vantage point from which you’re also likely to see whales passing by.

