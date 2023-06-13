"He has mixed feelings": A Ukrainian war refugee won a huge lottery prize

Most people would be thrilled to find out they won the lottery, but for one Ukrainian player, the experience comes with mixed emotions.

A Ukrainian war refugee has won a massive prize, according to Reuters. The man, aged between 18 and 24, fled his home country and relocated to Belgium. He has since found a home in Brussels, where he has worked for the past 12 months.

As per the Belgian lottery’s policy, winners’ identities remain confidential.

In May, the Ukrainian man stopped at a gas station where he bought a scratch-and-win ticket for €5 (C$7.20). To his surprise, he discovered he had won a massive prize and was now €500,000 richer (C$719,690).

The man will receive the total amount as lottery wins in Belgium are tax-free.

However, the moment was bittersweet.

“He has mixed feelings (about winning),” said Joke Vermoere, the spokesperson for the National Lottery.

Vermoere said the winner plans to throw a party. But it’s not just to celebrate his windfall — he said he wants to thank the people who helped him settle down in Belgium. The man will also put a portion of his winnings towards helping his fellow Ukrainians and donating money to reconstruct Ukraine.

“It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country,” said Vermoere.