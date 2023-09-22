Canada announces $650 million aid for Ukraine amid Zelenskyy visit

Canada has announced $650 million in aid for Ukraine to support it against the Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Canada late Thursday night, marking his first visit since Russia’s attack against Ukraine began.

“The toll of this war on the mental health and well-being of Ukrainians is immeasurable,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after welcoming Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to Parliament.

“So today, we are providing funding to support mental health care in Ukraine, as we can continue to applaud your tremendous leadership in these difficult,” he stated.

Canada has provided nearly $9 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the war began over a year ago.

“We are making a longer-term multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine. It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario,” said Trudeau.

“We’ll also send F-16 trainers for pilots and maintenance so Ukrainians are able to maximize their use of donated fighter jets have a common scenario.”

“In my opinion, one of the most startling qualities of your country is that justice is not an empty word for Canada. Another extremely important fact about you is that you never, never ever make a political bet on hatred and enmity, and you are always on the bright side of history,” President Zelenskyy said in Parliament.

“But it is, but it is never enough only to choose the right side. You also need to be able to be a leader on the side, and you do — you are a leader, and I thank you for that, Canada. Thank you.”

The last time Zelenskyy spoke in the Canadian Parliament was in March 2022 in a virtual address. He transported members of Parliament to a vivid war scene.

“Imagine, each of you, that at 4 am, you start hearing explosions,” Zelenskyy asked MPs.

Then he turned to the PM and asked, “Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of airports, tens of other cities of your wonderful country… Can you imagine that?”