Taking an Uber is a two-way street.

While it’s the driver’s job to provide good service getting you from point A to point B, it’s also your duty to be a respectful passenger.

Unfortunately, not all Uber customers are created equal, and the ride-share company is putting some Canadian cities on blast for having the lowest rider ratings in the country.

The tech giant released its second annual ranking of the top five Canadian cities with the lowest and highest average rider ratings on Wednesday.

Ottawa placed first for the city with the lowest rider ratings, and Toronto followed closely behind in second place.

Montréal, Hamilton, Ont., and Edmonton rounded out the list.

And as for the cities to look up to Sherbrooke, QC got a five-star rating taking the top spot for highest rider ratings.

It’s followed by Trois-Rivières, QC, Red Deer, Alta., Winnipeg, MB, and Halifax, NS.

Uber gave some advice for places looking to get five stars on next year’s list:

“If you want to help improve your rating, drivers have shared some of the top reasons they hand out fewer stars: Clean up after your mess, buckle up, be ready, treat everyone with respect, don’t slam the door,” the company tweeted.

This ranking comes a year after Uber gave customers the ability to see the breakdown of their own ratings from each trip.

For added safety, the company also recently added a new feature that allows both the driver and the passenger to record each other.

Did your city get a one-star rating?