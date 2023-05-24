Uber has rolled out accounts for teens and Canadians have mixed feelings

Unaccompanied minors aged 13 to 17 are now able to use their parent or guardian’s Uber account to book trips in a number of Canadian cities.
“Uber for teens” is available in Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary.
“Between school, practice, the mall, and friends, your teen has places they need to be — and so do you,” Uber said in the new service announcement.
According to the ride-sharing service, Uber for teens offers “peace of mind for you, freedom for them.”
Minors will now be able to set up their own “Teen” account from which they can order rides with a variety of built-in safety features.
The primary account owner is notified every time the child books a new trip and can access real-time updates to follow them from pick up to drop off.
Teens are matched only with highly rated drivers, who are subject to thorough background checks and yearly screening.
Destinations for trips using a “Teen” account are locked; this means only the teen and not the driver can change the destination.
Rideshare safety features such as PIN verification and RideCheck™ are automatically turned on and cannot be turned off.
Audio recording can be set up to automatically record each trip the minor takes.
But are these features enough to protect teens?
Not everyone is convinced.
This should be illegal
— Alan Chaulet ♿✈ (@AlanChaulet) May 17, 2023
“uber for teens” just tie them up and shove them on the trunk while you’re at it 😭
— ًgirl we get it (@sixinchbeys) May 22, 2023
Uber is increasing the risks of kidnapping
— RICO (@casper_9600) May 19, 2023
Others on Twitter did not see the big deal in extending the ride-sharing service to teenagers.
What’s the problem? I was using Uber at 15. It’s just a taxi
— Fabled King Coop (@i_am_sexbob_omb) May 18, 2023
One user said that in their experience, unaccompanied minors were already regularly using Uber services.
I drive ride share this is the norm pretty much. I always tell people especially young women trying to get home from a drunk night or parents sending kids to choose the luxury version. We are a different type of driver foreals. Its alot more but worth it.
— PAPABEAR1386 (@papabear1386) May 18, 2023
Uber for teens is currently available in the following locations:
- Calgary, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Gatineau, Quebec
- Innisfil, Ontario
- Laurentides, Quebec
- Lethbridge, Alberta
- Montreal, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Red Deer, Alberta
- Regina, Saskatchewan
- Rest of Quebec, Quebec
- Saguenay, Quebec
- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Sherbrooke, Quebec
- Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
Uber says it plans to extend the service across Canada in future.