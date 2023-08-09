Uber Eats launches special teen accounts across Canada

Good news for teenagers who have felt left out of the food-delivery game: Uber Eats is finally available for teen accounts in Canada.

This means teens can order for themselves without their parents doing it for them.

There are many ways this service differs from a regular account.

The first is that all deliveries will only be made by highly rated people.

The second is that there will be a teen-friendly view, in which certain orders, like alcohol, will be restricted or filtered out.

Third, all orders from a teen account will be monitored with live tracking and real-time alerts. Parents and guardians will be able to receive all updates, from pickup to drop off, on every food order.

There’s also full support throughout, so if something goes wrong during the ordering, delivery, or otherwise, users can submit a support ticket within the app.

This new teen ordering comes shortly after Uber Rides also launched teen accounts earlier this year.