Uber Eats driver busted going 160 km/h trying to make delivery in time

Apr 3 2023, 4:07 pm
OPP Highway Safety Division

Some unlucky (and likely hungry) person in Ontario did not get their Uber Eats order last night after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Kitchener-Waterloo busted a delivery driver who was just a bit too determined to get the patron their food on time.

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted details about the thwarted delivery, where Cambridge OPP stopped a driver travelling an incomprehensible 160 km/h — showing the dangerous lengths some drivers are willing to go to in order to get customers their meals.

The driver was tagged by a radar gun on Highway 7/8 (Conestoga Parkway) and was eventually pulled over by police at Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener. The speed limit along this stretch is 90 km/h, a speed the driver allegedly exceeded by 70 km/h.

Police state the driver’s vehicle was placed in impound for two weeks, and their licence has been suspended for 30 days.

It’s safe to assume that the customer was at least refunded for their meal, though several commenters feel for the Uber Eats customer whose driver flew a bit too close to the sun.

One commenter wonders if the cops completed the delivery, which has indeed happened in now-viral videos where officers surprise customers at their doors with food in hand.

Police and delivery drivers play what feels like a cat-and-mouse game on highways as well as city streets.

Drivers and representing organizations have spoken out about ticketing of illegally parked food couriers in the past, though I highly doubt any of them are going to swoop in this time to defend dangerous driving.

