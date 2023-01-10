Researchers at the University of British Columbia have identified three natural compounds that show promising signs of blocking COVID-19 infection in human cells.

All three of the substances are derived from marine life and are found right here in Canada. The first is alotaketal C from sea sponges found in Howe Sound, BC; the second is bafilomycin D from a marine bacteria collected in Barkley Sound, BC, and the third is holyrine A from a marine bacteria found off Newfoundland.

“The advantage of these compounds is that they are targeting the cells, rather than the virus, blocking the virus from replicating and helping the cell to recover,” co-first author Dr. Jimena Pérez-Vargas said in a news release.

The researchers bathed human lung cells in solutions made from a variety of natural compounds and then infected them with SARS-CoV-2, modified to make infected cells glow fluorescent green. In total, the team identified 26 compounds that inhibited infection but didn’t damage cells. The three Canadian ones were deemed the most promising because they worked at very low concentrations.

The researchers also tested the compounds on the Delta variant and several versions of Omicron and found they remained effective.

“Human cells evolve more slowly than viruses, so these compounds could work against future variants and other viruses, such as influenza, if they use the same mechanisms,” Pérez-Vargas said.

Within the next six months, researchers plan to test the compounds in animal models, with the eventual goal of testing medicines to block infections in humans.