Out of children's Tylenol? Pharmacist shows how to make child dose using adult Tylenol (VIDEO)

Run out of children’s pain and fever medicine and can’t find any pharmacies with restocked shelves? One pharmacist on TikTok has a solution for you.

For the past few months, parents have been stressed out amid children’s Tylenol, Advil and Motrin shortages across the country.

So much so that many have been forced to source children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen from the US.

Phil from Cache Valley Pharmacy in North Logan, Utah, shared a simple home recipe for parents who might not have the time to cross the border.

The pharmacist has 1.4 million followers on TikTok and is known for posting pharmacy hack videos like home remedies for dry heels and sunburns.

His latest is a tutorial on how to make children’s Tylenol and ibuprofen using regular Tylenol and ibuprofen for adults.

Hundreds of parents have left comments thanking him for the hack.

“Can’t say thank you enough! My kids are both sick with fever[s] today and if my stash runs out at least I know what to do!” said one mom.

While Phil has a disclaimer that the hack should be performed by professionals and is just for educational purposes, others have commented saying their family doctors and pharmacists have also advised them to do this.

Here’s what you’ll need

According to Phil’s video, you’ll need the following:

325 mg tablet of Tylenol or a 200 mg tablet of ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin)

Plastic syringe

Water

Chocolate or strawberry syrup

Here’s how you make it

To dose down an adult acetaminophen, Phil takes a 325 mg tablet of Tylenol and puts it in a plastic syringe.

He releases the air out and pulls up 3 ml of water. He then caps the tip of the syringe and pops the tablet and water by pulling and pushing the plunger a few times until the capsule has dissolved.

Then, Phil pulls up 7 ml of chocolate or strawberry syrup, which will equal 10 ml of liquid altogether in the syringe (along with the water), and shakes it until it’s uniform.

“That is the exact same strength as the children’s Tylenol — 162.5 mg per 5 ml,” explains Phil.

Tylenol’s site says all of its children’s products have the same dose of acetaminophen, which is 160 mg per 5 ml tablet or powder.

To dose down adult ibuprofen, Phil takes a 200 mg tablet of Advil or Motrin and puts it in a plastic syringe, repeating the same process above of adding 3 ml of water, dissolving the capsule, and adding 7 ml of your kid’s choice of syrup, shaking it all together.

“That’s 100 mg per 5 ml, that’s the same as children’s ibuprofen,” he says.

Last week, the federal government announced that millions of children’s Tylenol and Advil have arrived in Canada, and people are slowly beginning to see restocked shelves.