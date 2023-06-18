NewsCanadaCrimeWorld NewsCanada

Two people dead after mass shooting near a music festival in Washington

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Jun 18 2023, 9:39 pm
Two people dead after mass shooting near a music festival in Washington
Police have confirmed that two people are dead and three others are injured after a mass shooting at a campground during an electronic music festival nearby in George, Washington. 

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of shots being fired at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre around 8:25 pm. 

Kyle Foreman said a Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer explained during a press conference the suspected shooter walked away from the scene and “began to shoot randomly into the crowd.”

Foreman confirmed three other people were injured, including the shooter, who has since been taken into custody. 

Police have not provided details about the motive or the weapon used. Descriptions of the victims or suspects have not been released.

“In Washington state, we have some laws that prevent me from expanding more on details,” he said. 

In a statement on Facebook, the police department said, “During the law enforcement response, an officer-involved shooting incident occurred.”

A two-day festival was being held at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which is located several 100 yards away from where the shooting happened.

The festival went on despite the shooting in the area, and Beyond Wonderland urged festival-goers to avoid the campground area Saturday evening while the police investigation took place. 

Beyond Wonderland did cancel its events for Sunday. 

