Elon Musk officially rebrands Twitter to X and the internet has thoughts

Jul 24 2023, 4:15 pm
@toyor_pr/Twitter | @pibby___/Twitter

Twitter has undergone a quick and severe rebrand under Elon Musk, and the internet is having a field day.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk shared the following image, asking followers to propose and design the next logo — a stylized X — as the bird retires.

Within 24 hours, the classic blue bird logo had flown off.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Musk shared a photograph of the social media platform’s headquarters with an art-deco-style X splashed across the building.

And, as they always do, the memes began rolling in.

“It’s called X because its value keeps changing,” Twitter user Zach Wurtenberger wrote.

Since nothing escapes the Barbenheimer treatment these days, the new logo received it, too.

Some noticed the association of the letter X with adult content.

“I can tell your parents never told you off because you think every idea is a good one,” one person quipped.

And they may be right since’s Musk’s mother tweeted this.

Many people aren’t having as much fun with the rebrand as Musk and his loyal followers.

Jacki Wunderlin on Twitter said that as an artist, X was “simply aesthetically unpleasant” and “entirely unoriginal.”

“But, like so much that Elon Musk does, the ugliness is completely on-brand,” they added.

One person pointed out the billionaire’s obsession with the letter X.

“Elon has been obsessed with calling everything ‘X,’ Space X, Model X, X AE A-12, now just X, ever since the rest of the PayPal owners told him it was a stupid name,” tweeted Patrick S. Tomlinson. “He’s going to erase a globally recognized, culturally impactful brand because he was told ‘no’ 25 [years] ago.”

“Twitter isn’t yours, Elon. You didn’t build it. You didn’t create it. You didn’t make it a cultural success. The users did. That’s who owns any social media site,” Tomlison continued in a subsequent tweet. “You can’t strip it apart and remake it into the thing you failed to build two decades ago. You can only lose it.”

Some are wondering what a “tweet” will be called now.

Contenders for the new term include “X file,” “Xeet,” “Xweet,” and more.

What are your thoughts on this rebrand? Let us know in the comments.

