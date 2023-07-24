Elon Musk officially rebrands Twitter to X and the internet has thoughts

Twitter has undergone a quick and severe rebrand under Elon Musk, and the internet is having a field day.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk shared the following image, asking followers to propose and design the next logo — a stylized X — as the bird retires.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Within 24 hours, the classic blue bird logo had flown off.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Musk shared a photograph of the social media platform’s headquarters with an art-deco-style X splashed across the building.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

And, as they always do, the memes began rolling in.

“It’s called X because its value keeps changing,” Twitter user Zach Wurtenberger wrote.

it’s called x because its value keeps changing https://t.co/LKN39vy2YO — Zach Wurtenberger (@zachwurt) July 24, 2023

Since nothing escapes the Barbenheimer treatment these days, the new logo received it, too.

Some noticed the association of the letter X with adult content.

elon musk realizing what twitter videos are gonna be called now https://t.co/wDQnzaTqcq pic.twitter.com/PO7EWuBeE5 — and more (@MindCap) July 24, 2023

“I can tell your parents never told you off because you think every idea is a good one,” one person quipped.

I can tell your parents never told you off because you think every idea is a good one https://t.co/hnHyjGrJYI — 8. (@GoWithTheFlo__) July 24, 2023

And they may be right since’s Musk’s mother tweeted this.

Many people aren’t having as much fun with the rebrand as Musk and his loyal followers.

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. This absolutely sucks. Should’ve kept the bird. https://t.co/kqJo2AQ3FX — Agent Pearlie ⚢ (Marie’s Wife) 🐺 (@PearlWoomy) July 24, 2023

Jacki Wunderlin on Twitter said that as an artist, X was “simply aesthetically unpleasant” and “entirely unoriginal.”

“But, like so much that Elon Musk does, the ugliness is completely on-brand,” they added.

X…IMO, as an artist, is simply aesthetically unpleasant (not to mention, entirely unoriginal). But, like so much that #ElonMusk does, the ugliness is completely on-brand. #RIPTwitter “bird” “Elmo” “So Twitter” “Xcrement” “X-it” #TwitterX “Welcome to X” pic.twitter.com/lULkdNTyCo — Jacki Wunderlin 🇺🇦🌻 (@lovesanimals) July 24, 2023

One person pointed out the billionaire’s obsession with the letter X.

“Elon has been obsessed with calling everything ‘X,’ Space X, Model X, X AE A-12, now just X, ever since the rest of the PayPal owners told him it was a stupid name,” tweeted Patrick S. Tomlinson. “He’s going to erase a globally recognized, culturally impactful brand because he was told ‘no’ 25 [years] ago.”

Elon has been obsessed with calling everything “X,” Space X, Model X, X AE A-12, now just X, ever since the rest of the PayPal owners told him it was a stupid name. He’s going to erase a globally recognized, culturally impactful brand because he was told “No” 25yrs ago. Moron. https://t.co/V8ux1eHKvq — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 23, 2023

“Twitter isn’t yours, Elon. You didn’t build it. You didn’t create it. You didn’t make it a cultural success. The users did. That’s who owns any social media site,” Tomlison continued in a subsequent tweet. “You can’t strip it apart and remake it into the thing you failed to build two decades ago. You can only lose it.”

Some are wondering what a “tweet” will be called now.

So if Twitter won’t be called Twitter anymore, that means a tweet won’t be called a tweet. What will they be called under X? — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) July 23, 2023

Contenders for the new term include “X file,” “Xeet,” “Xweet,” and more.

What are your thoughts on this rebrand? Let us know in the comments.