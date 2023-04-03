Here's why the blue Twitter bird logo became a Shiba Inu dog
If you’re wondering what happened to the classic Twitter bird logo and why it’s now a Shiba Inu, so are millions of other users, but it’s all related to cryptocurrency.
Yes, cryptocurrency. Well, that and Elon Musk.
All sorts of weird terms have been trending on Twitter over the past 24 hours, including “Shiba Inu” and “Doge.”
They both provide clues as to what happened to the Twitter bird.
The change is related to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which Twitter CEO Musk frequently promotes on the social media platform, while others call it a joke.
Dogecoin was, in fact, initially created as a joke. The cute Shiba Inu face is part of the logo of Dogecoin.
Neither Twitter nor Musk has released a formal statement about the logo, but the change has impacted Dogecoin, leading to a rise in prices. There’s also no indication of whether the change is temporary or permanent.
Some have taken to Twitter to suggest that Musk is engaging in market manipulation with the move.
Musk referenced a tweet from the past in which he responded to someone who suggested buying Twitter and changing the “bird logo to a doge.”
Musk’s response was, “Haha that would be sickkk.”
As promised pic.twitter.com/Jc1TnAqxAV
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023
He also tweeted this:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023
Crypto-focused publication CoinDesk says that Dogecoin has soared after the blue bird logo was replaced with the Dogecoin dog.
“DOGE got as high as $0.1046 versus around $0.077 right before the logo change. Before Monday, its price last exceeded 10 cents in December,” CoinDesk reported.
The move comes on the heels of non-bird-related controversies on the social media platform, like the news that those who had verified blue checks would lose them unless they paid for a monthly subscription.
Do you prefer the Shiba Inu or the classic bird logo?