Gamer Elon Musk played "Elden Ring" for hours in Canadian hotel after buying Twitter

Billionaires — they’re just like us! While in Canada after making a big purchase, Elon Musk was reportedly so stressed that he played video games until the early morning hours.

Except in this case, Musk had been stressing over the decision to buy Twitter (now named X).

The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from his upcoming biography Elon Musk by American writer Walter Isaacson, which is scheduled for release on September 12. Musk’s girlfriend, Grimes, told Isaacson what went down on the night that Musk decided to buy Twitter.

In April 2022, the world’s richest man flew to Vancouver to meet with Grimes in order to meet her parents. But Grimes said that, at the time, Musk was “in stress mode” and decided to leave him at the hotel.

Musk notified Twitter’s chairman of the board of his decision to buy the company via text. Afterward, Musk logged on to his laptop to play Elden Ring. Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin helped write the story for the fantasy role-playing game.

“Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning,” Grimes told Isaacson.

Around a month after making a decision that would affect social media users worldwide, Musk tweeted a photo describing details about his Elden Ring character.

With int/dex talismans & physick. Throw moon to lower magic negation, followed by comet takes out almost anything fast. pic.twitter.com/ewP2io199n — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2022

Musk might be a great businessman and the founder of SpaceX, but his gaming and apparently tech skills could definitely use an upgrade, according to other gamers.

My brother in christ why do you have 86 intelligence and 2 shields — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) May 26, 2022

Bro is terrible at the game LMAOOO — nopeify (@nopeify) May 26, 2022

I’m more concerned that he took the photos with his phone instead of the print screen key — Jack Castor (@musclewizird) September 2, 2023

According to Musk’s former partner, gaming is the Tesla CEO’s favourite hobby.

Canadian venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, who has two children with Musk, said that he had “the itchiness of a video-game addict who has triumphed but couldn’t unplug.”