The internet hilariously reacts to Twitter removing non-paying users' blue checkmarks

Twitter has removed its blue verification checkmark from the profiles of users who won’t pay for Twitter Blue.

The once-prized blue checkmark was used to identify verified news sources, celebrities, journalists, politicians, organizations, and more. However, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform last year, Twitter shared plans to keep the checkmark for paying customers only.

On Wednesday, the social media giant issued an alert that it would remove legacy verified checkmarks by Thursday. And the time finally came.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

Twitter Blue gives users a blue checkmark but also allows them to keep their account safer by adding a verified phone number. However, non-paying users can only use a third-party authentication app for two-step verification.

You can pay $10 a month or $105 annually (a discount is currently available) to enjoy these benefits.

But you might want to think twice before you sign up. According to the internet’s reaction to legacy verification removal, the blue checkmark has already gathered a negative reputation.

Simply put, the vibe is that the cool kids don’t do checkmarks anymore.

I never wanted a blue check mark to begin with. Now it’s easy to see the pigeons who actually pay for this dumpster fire of an app — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) April 20, 2023

Many celebrities have also not bothered to sign up for Twitter Blue to keep their checkmarks intact. This includes the Pope, Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself. Even billionaire Bill Gates and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter don’t have badges.

The Pope doesn’t even get to keep his blue check mark? That’s cold!!!! pic.twitter.com/W09iGbFUIE — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) April 20, 2023

No blue check mark? Okay, we’ll settle this the old-fashioned way. pic.twitter.com/GIPI1DoF3d — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 20, 2023

When this article was published, Canadian celebrities Justin Bieber, Drake, Seth Rogen, Elliot Page, Ryan Gosling, and Sandra Oh also did not have a blue tick on their Twitter profiles. With 113 million followers, Bieber is the third most-followed person on the social media platform.

Me counting all the celebrities who’ve lost their blue check mark pic.twitter.com/99mSXHDhJ8 — Danny (@jonathansiris) April 20, 2023

Of course, many have chosen to keep their status, including Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, John Cena, and self-identified misogynist Andrew Tate, who was formerly suspended from Twitter for his hateful rhetoric.

Among famous Canadians, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Michael Bublé, The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne and many more decided to preserve the blue check.

One person noted that Pierre Poilievre, leader of the official opposition and head of the Conservative Party of Canada, has also maintained his checkmark, unlike other opposition party leaders.

Pierre Poilievre is the only opposition party leader who appears to be paying $8/month for a blue check mark emoji. pic.twitter.com/PZvwSLHvF0 — Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) April 20, 2023

Many suggest better ways to spend your money than subscribing to a little blue badge. For example, you could support women’s sports, invest in a streaming subscription, or buy that video game you’ve wanted.

For $114.99/year, you can pay for a blue check mark. For $24.99/year, you can pay for WNBA League Pass. And for $49.99/year, you can pay for Paramount+ and stream NWSL games. Spend less, get more!! — Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) April 20, 2023

My blue check mark is gone. Goodbye, good riddance. I’ll just donate an additional $8 every month to local animal shelters. Better use of money. Is anyone actually paying @Twitter to keep their check mark? — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) April 20, 2023

If you never had a blue checkmark, you can continue living life without the stress of losing it.