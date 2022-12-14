Tributes pour in for Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres DJ, dead at 40 (VIDEOS)

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide.

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance all-star Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died by suicide at age 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news to People Wednesday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told People.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and his children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Allison has requested privacy for her and their three children during this difficult time.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

Tributes have been pouring in for the dancer from both friends and fans.

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho shared a sweet memory with Boss.

You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D paid his respects.

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022

And Boss’ fellow SYTYCD alumnus Cole Alexander Mills shared how this loss affects the dance community.

The dance community is hurting today. RIP Twitch 😔 — Cole Alexander Mills (@mr_colemills) December 14, 2022

Many fans were first introduced to Boss not as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ, but as a force in the dance world, competing on SYTYCD and making cameos in movies like Step Up.

Yall this man was not just Ellens DJ😭😭 he did so much more, So You Think You Can Dance, he was in the Step Up movies, Etc, this was a legend, RIP Twitch pic.twitter.com/N8RtrlyybO — Sunny 🌼 (@ideallysunny) December 14, 2022

Many shared their fave routines that “tWitch” performed on the SYTYCD stage.

this routine is literally a core memory for me… RIP twitch pic.twitter.com/BUpV93Vijf — g (@antifragl) December 14, 2022

Can’t believe this man is not with us anymore. He was such an incredible dancer, human, father and husband. Prayers up to his family rn cuz my goodness. RIP Twitch pic.twitter.com/UuufTRJGl7 — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 🗝☮⚛♓️🐝 (@TaraAngel94) December 14, 2022

RIP Twitch only the real ones have been following you since SYTYCD such a great dancer 🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uwuGzZS9gr — Florence Fadiga (@fluette) December 14, 2022

His skills even transferred to his son, as shown in this video of them dancing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

RIP Twitch. Only 40 years old.

Here’s a vid of him dancing with his little king. 😞 pic.twitter.com/vx4FDoQzfa — ωєєкℓу иєωѕι¢αℓ (@WeeklyNewsical) December 14, 2022

Boss also had a following on TikTok, where he would post daily dance videos with his wife and kids.

In fact, the dancer’s last video was posted just two days ago.

“Twitch posted this a couple of days ago. You never know what someone is battling inside. RIP Twitch,” tweeted a fan.

Twitch posted this a couple of days ago.

You never know what someone is battling inside. RIP Twitch.pic.twitter.com/8TNfPZmdiz — We Vote, We Win! 🧢 (@VaTechPhiDelt) December 14, 2022

