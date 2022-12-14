CuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Tributes pour in for Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres DJ, dead at 40 (VIDEOS)

Dec 14 2022, 5:20 pm
@sir_twitch_alot/Instagram

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide. 

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance all-star Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died by suicide at age 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news to People Wednesday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told People.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and his children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Allison has requested privacy for her and their three children during this difficult time.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

Tributes have been pouring in for the dancer from both friends and fans.

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho shared a sweet memory with Boss.

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D paid his respects.

And Boss’ fellow SYTYCD alumnus Cole Alexander Mills shared how this loss affects the dance community.

Many fans were first introduced to Boss not as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ, but as a force in the dance world, competing on SYTYCD and making cameos in movies like Step Up.

Many shared their fave routines that “tWitch” performed on the SYTYCD stage.

His skills even transferred to his son, as shown in this video of them dancing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boss also had a following on TikTok, where he would post daily dance videos with his wife and kids.

In fact, the dancer’s last video was posted just two days ago.

“Twitch posted this a couple of days ago. You never know what someone is battling inside. RIP Twitch,” tweeted a fan.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts, please use the following resources:

