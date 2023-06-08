Eight-year-old twins and mom killed on the way to school in horrific crash

A mom and her eight-year-old twins were killed on the way to school in a horrific crash that took place in Cranbrook, BC.

Cranbrook RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) attended a report of a fatal collision involving two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle on Highway 3/93, which is around 20 kilometres east of Cranbrook.

An initial investigation into the accident determined that a loaded logging truck was travelling westbound on Highway 3/93 when it experienced a mechanical failure causing it to cross over the centre line into eastbound traffic, where it struck a Chevrolet Suburban.

A third vehicle was involved, which took evasive maneuvers and went off the roadway.

“Tragically, the three occupants of the Chevrolet Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the logging truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” RCMP stated in a news release.

Following the accident, Highway 3/93 was temporarily closed for investigation but eventually reopened later that evening.

BC Highway Patrol of Cranbrook has now taken conduct of the investigation and is asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 250-420-4244.

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family that lost their lives in the crash, which has already reached over $60,000, surpassing its $10,000 goal.

“On June 1, 2023, loving and devoted father, Matt Johnson, lost his two 8-year-old twin daughters, Taylor and Hailey, to a tragic accident in Jaffray as they were headed to school that morning,” reads the GoFundMe.

“As one can try to imagine, this has been an absolutely devastating and heartbreaking loss for Matt, the family, and both the communities of Jaffray and Cranbrook.”

The fundraiser adds, “This has been a communal loss felt by so many.”