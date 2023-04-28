Lucky 81-year-old twins celebrate their third major lottery win (VIDEO)

A pair of 81-year-old twins from Ontario has snagged a $300,000 prize playing the lottery. And this wasn’t even their first rodeo.

Geraldine Fobert and Joyce Brady of Belleville, two retirees from the Hawkins Cheezie Factory, are as lucky as they are generous. They’ve been playing the lottery since 2010 and have won three prizes — $100,000 in 2011, $1 million in 2015, and $300,000 in 2023.

Each time they’ve won in the past, their priority has been their friends and family in need, charities, and churches. This time is no different.

Here’s what happened when they played Instant Plinko.

Fobert was running errands and decided to buy a ticket for herself and her sister at a Victoria Convenience location in Belleville. She realized they had won a chip drop and returned to the convenience store.

“At first, I thought the machine broke down, but when OLG called, I knew we had won big,” Fobert told the folks at the OLG Prize Centre. “I went home to tell Joyce and told her I wasn’t sure how much we won because we have to go to Toronto to drop the chip.”

When they finally reached Toronto, Fobert dropped the chip, and Brady cheered her on.

“My knees were weak at the top of those steps. It was like I was in outer space like no one else was up there with me,” said Fobert. “Then I heard people clapping – I did pretty good!”

The sisters had won $300,000.

“We’re very fortunate,” said Brady. “We’re going to share with our sister-in-law, our family and friends who need it and our churches. We’ll see what’s left after we take care of everyone else.”

The twins’ sister-in-law is in the hospital, and they have grandchildren who could use the money, too.

“We have a good life and are very blessed,” Gerry added.

Watch them get their third lottery win here: