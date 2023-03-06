Twitter's TweetDeck went down and people freaked out

It was a rough start to the work week for some after the popular social media sharing tool TweetDeck appeared to have gone down early Monday morning.

That’s according to the reaction online, as many took to Twitter to express their dismay over being unable to use the platform.

“So, I just now accidentally closed Tweetdeck and, when I try to open it, I’m getting an error saying “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint…So I guess the rumors about them locking Tweetdeck behind a paywall was true,” Twitter user @astrosteve wrote.

TweetDeck was acquired by Twitter and is used by many to find trending topics or to tweet to multiple user accounts, among its many uses.

There was no confirmation behind the error message, only that users were being told their current API plan does not include access.

“Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”,”code”:467}]},” the message read.

Others said they can’t use Twitter at all.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” Twitter support tweeted just after 9:30 am PT.

Service to Twitter and TweetDeck resumed mid-Monday morning.