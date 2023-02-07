Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the Turkey-Syria earthquake

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday has left Turkey and Syria in shambles and in need of aid.

At least 6,326 have died across both countries as of Tuesday afternoon, reported CNN, and that number is only expected to climb.

The quake, which was centred in the southeastern town of Pazarcik in the Kahramanmaras Province near the Syrian border, occurred on Monday at 4:17 am local time, according to Al Jazeera.

Turks and Syrians woke up to collapsed buildings, posting shocking videos of toppling towers and people running for safety online.

Dozens of aftershocks were reported and tremors were also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus.

While local relief organizations like the Syrian Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent have mobilized hundreds of staff and volunteers to help impacted residents, Canada has also announced its plans to provide aid to the countries.

“After yesterday’s devastating earthquakes, we’re providing $10 million in immediate aid to the people of Türkiye and Syria – and we’ll continue to provide support as the situation evolves,” tweeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday. “Our partners are already distributing food, emergency fuel, and shelter items.”

But what can you do as an individual to help those impacted by the earthquakes?

Here are some ways Canadians can contribute to aid the citizens of Turkey and Syria.

Text Telus

The company is waiving long-distance and roaming charges including calls to and from Turkey and Syria.

You can also text DONATE to 41010 to give $20 to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation in support of earthquake relief.

Our hearts are with those affected by the tragic earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Etnkj2nEFQ — TELUS (@TELUS) February 6, 2023

Vancouver pizza joint Pizza Garden will donate $1 towards earthquake relief efforts for every order placed this week. They will also match every additional dollar donated.

Donate to the following organizations

Canadian Red Cross

Syrian American Medical Society

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

UNICEF

The White Helmets

Turkish Red Crescent