Most TV debates are "unbelievably stupid," says ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Right-wing American political commentator, Tucker Carlson, was ousted from Fox News on Monday. The internet blew up in reaction, with some celebrating the end of the controversial host’s show and others finding it unfair.

A few days later, on Thursday, Carlson posted a video message on Twitter. “Good evening, it’s Tucker Carlson!” he exclaims energetically and says he’s realized how many genuinely nice people there are in the US now that he has stepped “outside the noise for a few days.”

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” adds the commentator, whose program on Fox News has been called out for perpetuating so many falsehoods that Politifact has a live fact-checking page just for him.

“They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing in five years. We won’t even remember that we have them.”

The seven-year host of Tucker Carlson Tonight says that debates on topics like civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, war, and natural resources are “not permitted in American media.”

At the time of publishing this article, the video stood at 48.8 million views on Twitter.

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it,” he says. “Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state.”

Carlson adds that this is a “depressing realization” but impermanent.

“Our current orthodoxies won’t last. They’re brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won’t,” the 53-year-old continues. “The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force, but it won’t work.”

Carlson concludes his video by reminding his followers that when honest people “say what’s true calmly and without embarrassment,” they become powerful. The “liars who’ve been trying to silence them” shrink and become weaker.

His fans have come out in hoards to show support, with some saying that Fox News shot itself in the foot by letting him go and others nothing that he’s blown mainstream media out of the arena with the amount of attention his video is getting.

Tucker Carlson had 4.6 million views within 2 hours on his video he posted last night on Twitter … it has over 15 million now It’s reported that Fox News had 1.7 million for his old time slot last night that tells you all that you need to know #WeStandWithTucker pic.twitter.com/TECwtYTliV — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) April 27, 2023

But aside from the outpouring of support, independent journalists are warning people about Carlson’s lack of journalistic ethics and credibility.

I literally see hundreds of Tweets this morning saying things like “Thanks Tucker” or “Go Tucker”. Let me be clear about one thing. Tucker Carlson is an entertainer. He is an entertainer who stoops down to levels of bigotry. He is a liar who would tell people what they wanted to… pic.twitter.com/jZztmSa71J — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 27, 2023

It’s always funny to me when MAGA refers to soft, pampered, born into great wealth, spoiled, prep school, weaklings, who never served in the military or demonstrated physical courage in their lives like Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, as “warriors” because they excel at insults. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 27, 2023

