“What a time to be alive”: Internet reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, is out at Fox News.

The news comes after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. According to The New York Times, Fox News was ordered to pay the electronic voting company a total of US$787.5 million.

On April 24, CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted:

Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023

The network was sued for billions of dollars by Dominion for claiming voter fraud during the 2020 US presidential election.

“Jan. 6, I think, is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam of my lifetime,” the now-former on-air personality said on March 14.

People are reacting to the news online.

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, effective immediately. This is an earth-shaking moment in cable news. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Congrats to Tucker Carlson upon becoming the first tv host in history to be fired by CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News – the cable tv Triple Crown! https://t.co/vC2zzlbOov — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 24, 2023

This is how I learned Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Ei9eUpheu3 — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) April 24, 2023

Seems like a perfect day to remind everyone of the time Tucker Carlson got called “the worst human being known to mankind” straight to his face H/t @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/qp2G5KgGg2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 24, 2023

What a great day!!

Tucker Carlson is fired from FOX!!!! — ssingerss (@ssingerss) April 24, 2023

Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on being so repugnant that liberals are now praising Fox News. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 24, 2023

Mood upon hearing the news of Tucker Carlson being canned by Fox:pic.twitter.com/RpM3tCPFkd — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 24, 2023

But not everyone is celebrating the news.

We love you plese go to network with patriotic value — freedom ❤ (@selgra) April 24, 2023