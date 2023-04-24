“What a time to be alive”: Internet reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, is out at Fox News.
The news comes after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. According to The New York Times, Fox News was ordered to pay the electronic voting company a total of US$787.5 million.
On April 24, CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted:
Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h
The network was sued for billions of dollars by Dominion for claiming voter fraud during the 2020 US presidential election.
“Jan. 6, I think, is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam of my lifetime,” the now-former on-air personality said on March 14.
People are reacting to the news online.
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, effective immediately. This is an earth-shaking moment in cable news.
Congrats to Tucker Carlson upon becoming the first tv host in history to be fired by CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News – the cable tv Triple Crown! https://t.co/vC2zzlbOov
This is how I learned Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/Ei9eUpheu3
Seems like a perfect day to remind everyone of the time Tucker Carlson got called “the worst human being known to mankind” straight to his face
H/t @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/qp2G5KgGg2
What a great day!!
Tucker Carlson is fired from FOX!!!!
Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on being so repugnant that liberals are now praising Fox News.
Mood upon hearing the news of Tucker Carlson being canned by Fox:pic.twitter.com/RpM3tCPFkd
Thank you, Dominion. https://t.co/DXdBkB7EDq
But not everyone is celebrating the news.
We love you plese go to network with patriotic value
We all knew you were too good for fox, just like judge Jeanine and Jesse. Just sad to see our favourite evening news show go. We will miss tuning into Fox News!
