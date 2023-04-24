NewsMediaCanada

“What a time to be alive”: Internet reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Apr 24 2023, 4:33 pm
@tuckeroriginals/Twitter | Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, is out at Fox News.

The news comes after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. According to The New York Times, Fox News was ordered to pay the electronic voting company a total of US$787.5 million.

On April 24, CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted:

The network was sued for billions of dollars by Dominion for claiming voter fraud during the 2020 US presidential election.

“Jan. 6, I think, is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam of my lifetime,” the now-former on-air personality said on March 14.

People are reacting to the news online.

But not everyone is celebrating the news.

