Canadian woman captures terrifying experience of verbal harassment on subway (VIDEOS)

A Canadian woman captured a terrifying subway encounter on video, prompting other people to share their public transportation horror stories and advice.

TikTok user @saintybabyyy (also known as Juliette, according to the account) posted a video on Saturday of a person verbally harassing her and another woman while riding the TTC subway in Toronto.

“I hope this reaches the right audience,” her caption reads. ” I have never been scared/nervous on the TTC before until this night.”

The TikTok shows Juliette’s frightened face as a loud and disgruntled voice in the background shouts expletives and what seem to be threats aimed at her and another woman travelling alone.

“Leave me alone,” the man says to himself in the beginning.

He then mumbles incoherent words before saying, “You’ll need another person, another girl sitting alone…I’ll bite their face off and f**k ’em all.”

“I mean unless…I’m not triggered they’re still here,” he added.

He continued to mumble about how much he hates Juliette, and the other woman, calling them idiots, reads the TikTok.

In a follow-up video, Juliette goes into detail, explaining what happened. She says he sat down next to the other woman riding the subway alone and was facing her.

When she finally gets to her stop, she waits until the last second to get off, “just in case this man has any ideas.” Unfortunately, he also gets off and follows her.

“I see this and panic a little bit so I stepped behind another guy getting on the subway to like intercept our paths and the scary man just takes off down the platform bolting the other way,” she recounted.

She tries to brush off the scary experience and goes to work but encounters the man again on her commute home hours later.

“And at this point, it’s only me and the guy like there’s not a soul to be found,” she said.

“So, I quickly go to the side just so this man doesn’t see me because if he recognizes me, I don’t know what’s gonna happen since he very much wasn’t a fan of me a couple hours ago.”

She waits for someone else to show up so she can walk through the subway halls with them, but the station is deserted. So, she decides to quickly run past the man.

“He clearly didn’t like this and he said something to me that I didn’t hear but he tried following me and tried to spit on me as I ran,” she said.

Juliette’s comments were flooded with other people sharing similar experiences.

“I recently had a man violently yelling at me in another language, spitting. Hadn’t spoken to him. No idea what triggered his outrage. It’s terrifying,” commented one person.

“I’ve had a man try to attack me and then knocked the bus driver out because he opened the back door while distracting him,” added another.

Others shared tips to survive a subway ride alone.

Many advised her to move to a different part of the train or sit next to the other woman.

“I would get up, grab the other girl and move to where other people are,” commented one TikTok user.

However, others pointed out that this can be difficult to do.

“The fact when this happens it’s almost scary to get up and move in case it sets them off even more,” replied another.

One person even offered to talk to Juliette on her way home and advised her to get a defensive key chain.

“Girl if u need someone to talk to u on the way to work & home from work u can call me boo u should also get a defensive keychain I’m here if u need me,” they commented.

Sadly, this is just one of the many alarming incidents that have occurred at TTC subway stations recently.

The most recent happened on Sunday when a woman was attacked by strangers and slashed in the face.