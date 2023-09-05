Transportation Safety Board "gathering information" regarding Air Canada tarmac collision

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it is “gathering information” after an Air Canada plane hit the wing of another aircraft on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) over the weekend.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Bryan Passifiume posted a photo of the incident on September 3.

“Buddy of mine was on one of the planes that had an unscheduled meet on the apron at YVR this afternoon — Air Canada A319 pushed back into the ACE Dash 8 he was on, tearing into the wing. Nobody hurt, and buddy’s new plane is being sorted,” he wrote.

lol — buddy of mine was on one of the planes that had an unscheduled meet on the apron at YVR this afternoon — Air Canada A319 pushed back into the ACE Dash 8 he was on, tearing into the wing. Nobody hurt, and buddy’s new plane is being sorted pic.twitter.com/sVCXGxZ3gf — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) September 3, 2023

YVR confirmed to Daily Hive the incident took place on Sunday afternoon and involved two Air Canada planes (Rouge and Jazz) on the tarmac “while an aircraft was pushing back from the gate to depart.”

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is our top priority. YVR Fire and Rescue responded immediately, and there were no reported injuries,” said YVR.

“Affected passengers were accommodated by their airline, and operations continued as normal at YVR.”

Daily Hive reached out to TSB regarding the incident, and the agency said it had been notified of the event. The TSB said it is not investigating but is “currently gathering information and assessing the situation.”

“This incident is to be classified as a Class 5 investigation,” noted the TSB in an email to Daily Hive. The independent agency said that Class 5 incidents do not undergo “comprehensive investigations followed by an investigation report.”

However, the TSB does record data from Class 5 incidents, which could be used “for possible future safety analysis, statistical reporting, or archival purposes,” it stated.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for more information.