"Give this officer a raise!": Everyone is loving this TSA agent's hilarious pep talk (VIDEO)

A TSA agent who works at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is taking the internet by storm with his unique pep talk.

People queued up in an airport security pre-check line can be heard giggling as the TSA agent tells them why and how they need to prepare to enter the security zone. He goes through the usual tips — take off anything that’ll trigger the metal detector, only carry allowed items in your personal bag, and of course, don’t waste time.

But the officer’s friendly vibe and unique quotes are what’s drawing in thousands of fans, one of whom is Cezanne Lane, who shared a clip of their experience to TikTok on March 3.

“The person in front of you is ready to take their victory. We need to remind them what pre-check is all about — that we value our time, and our time’s worth $17 a year, and that we’re worth every single penny,” the officer begins.

“Today you were 14 cents. If you wait ’til last to look at your pockets today, everyone’s going to know that you just like to waste your money, and you’re not good at listening.”

This might sound more standard, but the speech takes a bit of an “Eye of The Tiger” turn quickly. Commenters think he’s probably worked as a tour guide in the past because of his demeanour.

And then, the officer’s tour-guide-like enthusiasm mixes in with gym-coach-style motivation.

“I can push you guys. I can bring you to the top of the mountain, but only you can soar like the majestic eagles that you know that you are. Focus on yourself. Take a deep breath, align your chakras. This is what you’ve been waiting for,” he says dramatically, as someone is heard laughing uncontrollably in the background.

“Internalize this moment! Ask yourself your three core beliefs: Do you value yourself? Do you value your time? And can you be better than the person in front of you?” the ground crew guru asks. “If your answer is yes to these three core beliefs, congratulations, you might actually make your flight.”

“TSA needs to give this officer a raise! Hahaha loving this,” Matthew from Albuquerque commented.

Another comment verifies that this isn’t a special performance for the officer. It’s just how he is every day at his job. “I’ve been through TSA with him before. He’s absolutely like this,” wrote @thatbinzgirl.

And if you thought it all ended there, you’re wrong. The informative and entertaining spiel goes on, covering everything from the history of metal detectors to fashion choices: “If your belts or shoes are made out of metal, I would take them off. It’s not personal, it’s science,” Officer Spunky warns before naming different footwear brands.

“Everything in your pockets goes inside your bag where it’s nice and warm and cuddly. Your bag only exists for one reason and that’s to serve you as a personal vessel for your personal items.”

Honestly, some Canadian airports could use uplifting and friendly officers like this one. Actor Simu Liu called Air Canada staff “unpleasant” and “unprofessional” just a few days ago, and a lot of people agreed with him.

Do you enjoy it when airport staff are interactive and conversational? Or do you want to just drink your coffee and board your plane? Let us know your thoughts.