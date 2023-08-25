Donald Trump revealed his mugshot and the memes do not disappoint

Donald Trump has made history as the first former US president to have a mugshot, giving the internet new meme fuel.

The 77-year-old reality TV personality surrendered himself to authorities at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday.

There, Trump self-reported his height as 6’10” and weight as 215 pounds in the booking system to “speed up the process.”

He was released on bail for US$200,000.

It wasn’t long after his surrender when Trump returned to X (formerly Twitter) for the first time in over two years to share the historic mugshot with the rest of the world.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!” reads the caption on the photo with a link to his website where he denies having committed a crime.

If you haven’t been following the chaos that is the 45th US president’s criminal charges, here’s a quick recap.

The case in Georgia is Trump’s fourth indictment. Earlier this month, the state’s district attorney announced that a grand jury had indicted Trump and 18 co-conspirators (including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani) for allegedly attempting to reverse his loss in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

His three other indictments include the alleged hush-money payment to adult entertainment actor Stormy Daniels, the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the investigation into Trump’s involvement with the January 6 insurrection of the US capitol.

The case in Georgia is the first time his mugshot has been taken, and the internet is having a field day with it.

The memes certainly did not disappoint.

#TrumpMugShot

The girl behind the counter just told him they stop serving breakfast at 11am. pic.twitter.com/xRfnmslcJ4 — IntellaFella (CatBorg)- 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🕵️🤖 (@PresenceInno) August 25, 2023

Customers looking at you when you tell them they can’t use a coupon that expired in 2003 #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/43SB6wpK20 — Published Author Alex Huntsman (@huntsman_alex) August 25, 2023

What the chicken nuggets in my microwave see at 3AM: pic.twitter.com/4nzuueZwuS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 25, 2023

Some even joked that this was his official White House portrait.

Trumps’s official White House portrait unveiled. It will be hung in the White House’s bunker, where no other president has ever “visited.”#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/ECSMY2N35C — 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪 🌐 (@ShitzN_Giggles) August 25, 2023

It wouldn’t be a mugshot if it didn’t get the yassification treatment.

he may be serving time but he’s still serving 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG01xLhCSX — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) August 25, 2023

Some thought he was trying to do the “blue steel” look from Zoolander.

He looks like he’s trying to pull off “blue steel” from Zoolander. pic.twitter.com/KwmMGMqH6a — Dr. John Slavin (@Kropotkinista) August 25, 2023

Others laughed at the thought of Trump self-reporting himself.

giggling thinking about him self-reporting his hair as strawberry blonde https://t.co/ESgiMBdzQa pic.twitter.com/L91Tx2TzpH — matt (@mattxiv) August 25, 2023

The former president’s booking took about 30 minutes, but the memes will last a lifetime.