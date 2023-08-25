NewsPoliticsCrimeCanada

Donald Trump revealed his mugshot and the memes do not disappoint

Aug 25 2023, 5:45 pm
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Donald Trump has made history as the first former US president to have a mugshot, giving the internet new meme fuel.

The 77-year-old reality TV personality surrendered himself to authorities at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday.

There, Trump self-reported his height as 6’10” and weight as 215 pounds in the booking system to “speed up the process.”

He was released on bail for US$200,000.

It wasn’t long after his surrender when Trump returned to X (formerly Twitter) for the first time in over two years to share the historic mugshot with the rest of the world.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!” reads the caption on the photo with a link to his website where he denies having committed a crime.

If you haven’t been following the chaos that is the 45th US president’s criminal charges, here’s a quick recap.

The case in Georgia is Trump’s fourth indictment. Earlier this month, the state’s district attorney announced that a grand jury had indicted Trump and 18 co-conspirators (including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani) for allegedly attempting to reverse his loss in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

His three other indictments include the alleged hush-money payment to adult entertainment actor Stormy Daniels, the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the investigation into Trump’s involvement with the January 6 insurrection of the US capitol.

The case in Georgia is the first time his mugshot has been taken, and the internet is having a field day with it.

The memes certainly did not disappoint.

Some even joked that this was his official White House portrait.

It wouldn’t be a mugshot if it didn’t get the yassification treatment.

Some thought he was trying to do the “blue steel” look from Zoolander.

Others laughed at the thought of Trump self-reporting himself.

The former president’s booking took about 30 minutes, but the memes will last a lifetime.

