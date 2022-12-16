“How can you live with yourself?“: Trudeau tells Twitter to ask him anything

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened up to questions from the public on Twitter, and it went as well as you’d expect.

Trudeau tweeted the video call-out Thursday afternoon. Since then, it has received thousands of replies and quote tweets.

“Hey everyone, as we approach the end of the year I’ve been doing a lot of interviews with TV stations, with newspapers, with radio stations, and they’ve had a lot of great questions, but I know you do too, so let’s hear them,” he says in the selfie-style video.

If you’ve got a question for me, now’s the time to ask it. Send it in by replying to this post – and then stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Hq4yBrGLQj — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 15, 2022

While there were many earnest questions asking about the prime minister’s morning routine, favourite colour, and holiday traditions…

What is your early morning routine? Do you get to read the early newspapers with your wife? Chat with your family before the day starts? Or do you simply hit the road running? — Claire Martin (@ClaireMartinWx) December 15, 2022

What’s your favorite color? — Bradshaw (@mya11281477) December 16, 2022

Q: What’s one holiday tradition that you had in your youth that you’ve carried over to your own family? P.S. : Thank you for taking care of Canada. I am so grateful that you’ve been there, leading us through these troubled times. 🙏🎄🇨🇦❤️ — Ms Lana🇨🇦 (@OoLaLana) December 15, 2022

There were, of course, those who took the opportunity to give him a piece of their mind.

How can you live with yourself? — McFreckels 1776🇺🇸⚕️ (@hubbyinsultsme) December 16, 2022

Why are you such a tyrant? — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) December 15, 2022

Why do you lack integrity, morals, ethics, and honour? — Steven Jefferys (@JefferysSteven) December 15, 2022

Since when do you answer questions bud ? — Bitch Barbie 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@Chantel_Bx0) December 15, 2022

One person asked a question about Trudeau’s 2019 scandal when photos of him wearing blackface surfaced.

How many times have you worn blackface? — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) December 15, 2022

And others asked more hard-hitting questions about his hair, an important The Simpsons inquiry, and how dogs would wear pants.

Are you happy to have your old hairstyle back? — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) December 15, 2022

In episode 2F09 when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib twice in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something? pic.twitter.com/KRlT4HmfsA — alice ✨ (@hcsrih) December 16, 2022

One Twitter user even asked Trudeau if he recalled a specific memory from Whistler, BC.

Do you remember skiing in Whistler in 1988 and arriving at the Delta Mountain Inn? You dad only tipped me $5 for a lot of bags, but I suppose I was just happy for bragging rights that I met him. — Peter R Hann (@PeterRHann1) December 15, 2022

And last, but certainly not least, there were those who asked questions about important issues to Canadians.

Journalist Erica Ifill asked the prime minister why he’s “denying Black women justice and compensation due to the systemic racism and sexism in the federal public service?”

Why are you denying Black women justice and compensation due to the systemic racism and sexism in the federal public service? Why are there reports that the PS executives are perpetuating more racism by denying Black people access to the construction of the mental health fund? — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) December 15, 2022

Another Twitter user asked why many Indigenous communities still don’t have access to clean water.

When will indigenous communities get clean water? I don’t understand how this is still a thing. Is there some sort of red tape? What could it possibly be when whole communities go without water in this country? — Manda Whitney (@mandawhitney) December 16, 2022

Many asked about Canada’s housing crisis.

What will you do about the housing crisis? I’m 24 and I don’t think I’ll ever own my own home because how insane the cost is. Even with first time buyer it’s still unattainable. We need more regulation on housing prices, renting prices and amount of land/houses someone can own. — Jomes (@J0MEStv) December 15, 2022

Trudeau didn’t specify when he’d answer, so we’ll have to see which questions make the cut.