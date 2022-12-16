NewsPoliticsCanadaMediaCanada

“How can you live with yourself?“: Trudeau tells Twitter to ask him anything

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 16 2022, 4:24 pm
Art Babych/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened up to questions from the public on Twitter, and it went as well as you’d expect.

Trudeau tweeted the video call-out Thursday afternoon. Since then, it has received thousands of replies and quote tweets.

“Hey everyone, as we approach the end of the year I’ve been doing a lot of interviews with TV stations, with newspapers, with radio stations, and they’ve had a lot of great questions, but I know you do too, so let’s hear them,” he says in the selfie-style video.

While there were many earnest questions asking about the prime minister’s morning routine, favourite colour, and holiday traditions…

There were, of course, those who took the opportunity to give him a piece of their mind.

One person asked a question about Trudeau’s 2019 scandal when photos of him wearing blackface surfaced.

And others asked more hard-hitting questions about his hair, an important The Simpsons inquiry, and how dogs would wear pants.

One Twitter user even asked Trudeau if he recalled a specific memory from Whistler, BC.

And last, but certainly not least, there were those who asked questions about important issues to Canadians.

Journalist Erica Ifill asked the prime minister why he’s “denying Black women justice and compensation due to the systemic racism and sexism in the federal public service?”

Another Twitter user asked why many Indigenous communities still don’t have access to clean water.

Many asked about Canada’s housing crisis.

Trudeau didn’t specify when he’d answer, so we’ll have to see which questions make the cut.

