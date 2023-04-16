About a month after disrupting the Juno Awards, the topless protestor is back and this time, they have their sights set on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

On Saturday, April 15, Canadian climate change advocacy group On-2-Ottawa posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “Ever went to Ottawa to paint the town pink, starting with the Prime Minister’s office! We need Climate Action Now! Canada’s emissions are still going up.”

In the 15-second video, the protestor named Ever can be seen standing in front of the doorway to Trudeau’s office while holding a bucket with the Canadian Tire logo. They then splash the walls and door with bright pink paint before cheering for the camera.

Another Heritage Moment! Ever the topless activist goes to Ottawa to paint the town pink and demand Climate Action Now! #On2Ottawa pic.twitter.com/q9Zrcza4MD — On2Ottawa (@on2ottawa) April 15, 2023

The group then posted a photo of the same protestor, this time topless and standing next to a pink sign with the phrase, “Demand climate action now!”

According to a release from On-2-Ottawa, Ever chained herself to the doorway to raise awareness for the upcoming caravan heading to Ottawa in August.

“We can’t trust our current political system and representatives to save us from this crisis, and we are demanding a citizens’ assembly to do so before it’s too late,” said a volunteer spokesperson for the campaign.

During the Juno Awards in Edmonton last March, singer Avril Lavigne was onstage presenting the next performer when the same protester jumped on the stage and started walking around behind her.

“Get the f**k off, b***h,” said Lavigne.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told Daily Hive that “a 37-year-old female was charged with mischief in regards to the incident.”

With files from Laine Mitchell.