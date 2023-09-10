Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be staying in India a little longer than expected after discovering on Sunday that his plane was experiencing “technical issues.”

Trudeau had attended the intergovernmental forum held in New Delhi and had been scheduled to depart on September 10. However, there was a sudden change in plans.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative from the prime minister’s office stated, “Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues.”

Unfortunately, it looks like it’s not a problem that can be easily resolved.

“These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made,” they stated.

Trudeau had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss “inclusive economic growth, support for low-and middle-income countries, and access to concessional finance for sustainable development.”

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the margins of the #G20Summit in New Delhi, India. Read a summary of the meeting: https://t.co/ZLMQW0UijU pic.twitter.com/fsHAMpFVTQ — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) September 10, 2023