Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuts down anti-abortion supporter (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses rape and sexual assault.

A heated debate between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an anti-abortion supporter was caught on video and has gained lots of attention online.

Trudeau was visiting the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry campus on Wednesday to talk about the features of the 2023 budget.

That’s when the politician ran into a young man who said he was a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) supporter.

The video — which was originally taken by NoahFromCanada on Reddit, and posted to Twitter by @tMayor_McCheese — starts off with the two discussing the government’s new dental care program.

Trudeau says that the Conservative Party voted against it, which is when the man clarifies his political leanings as PPC.

The prime minister asks him why he’s PPC, and the young man attributes it to being Christian, being against the vaccine mandate, and being anti-abortion.

“Okay, do you think women should have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies?” asks Trudeau.

“Personally, no,” the man answers.

“You think you should be able to choose what happens to a woman’s body?” the politician presses.

“Well, I think if they’re sleeping around they shouldn’t be allowed to abort the baby, personally,” says the young man.

The swarm of students surrounding the interaction react similarly to Trudeau who responds with a simple, “Wow.”

The prime minister goes on to clarify that the young man is pro-life and asks him again, “You don’t think women should be able to make choices with what they do with their bodies?”

“With abortion, no, personally no,” the man reiterates.

“Why not?” a voice from behind asks, which Trudeau repeats.

The young man reiterates his “sleeping around” counterpoint and that’s when the prime minister asks him if a woman who is raped should be able to get an abortion.

“I’d say that’s where it gets complicated,” answers the man.

“No, no it doesn’t get complicated. It’s either yes, or no,” retorts Trudeau.

The young man tries to clap back saying that it’s a “super specific example,” but the prime minister says, “It’s an all too common example.”

“Women get raped all the time, and it’s something that we have to take seriously,” says the prime minister.

Trudeau then asks the young man again if a woman who is raped should be able to get an abortion, to which he replies, “Uhh, I’m split on it, 50/50.”

The Liberal party leader repeats his question.

“Uhh, I honestly don’t know,” the young man replies.

“Well, it sounds like you need to do a little more thinking, and a little more praying on it,” says Trudeau, ending the debate.

Canada announced last year that it would leave its doors open for Americans who want to get abortions after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While there are no laws preventing Canadians from having an abortion, it is important to note that a woman’s choice to get one is not a protected right under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as it was in the US since 1973.