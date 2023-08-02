Trudeau on housing: "It's not a primary federal responsibility"

As house and rental prices soar across Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his thoughts on the federal government’s involvement with housing across the country.

“I’ll be blunt as well, housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility. It’s not something we have direct carriage of. But it is something we can and must help with,” he said, during a press conference on Monday in Hamilton, where he announced $64 million in funding for housing in the city.

He added that the previous Conservative government led by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper “pulled themselves entirely out of the housing business for 10 years. And [there were] a lot of missed opportunities from that.”

Trudeau went on to say that his government has been committed to the National Housing Strategy, which was announced in 2017 and committed over $82 billion over 10 years to build up to 160,000 homes and cut homelessness in half.

He added that “…it’s not just the federal government that can solve this,” and also mentioned that while he was happy to be joined at the announcement by Hamilton’s mayor, the province needs to “be stepping up as well.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took little time to respond to Trudeau’s comments.

“Trudeau, yesterday, he held a press conference… to tell you all that he’s not responsible for housing,” Poilievre said during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“That’s funny because eight years ago he promised he was going to lower housing costs. It’s also funny that the biggest housing agency in Canada, CMHC, is federal,” he said listing other federal areas of responsibility such as mortgage insurance, fiscal and monetary policy, and infrastructure money.

“All of these things are federal, and yet the federal prime minister claims he has nothing to do with it,” said Poilievre.