Change of planes: Aircraft on its way to pick up Trudeau and delegates stuck in India

A plane is on its way to pick up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other delegates who found themselves stuck in India after discovering that their plane was experiencing “technical issues.”

Trudeau was in New Delhi for the G20 summit, which wrapped up on September 10. The prime minister’s office said that they were on their way to the airport when they were “made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues.”

According to Trudeau’s office, the delegation will be staying in India a little longer since it wasn’t a problem that could easily be solved.

A representative for the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed this, telling Daily Hive in an email, “The problem involves a component that will have to be replaced.”

Now it looks like they’ll be home a lot sooner, as another plane has been dispatched to bring Trudeau and other delegates back to Canada.

“In the meantime, a second CC-150 Polaris departed 8 Wing Trenton last night to travel to India to pick up the prime minister and the delegation,” reads a DND statement.

Project Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) will be acquiring nine aircraft to replace the current five CC-150. They will also be used by the Royal Canadian Air Force for a variety of tasks. The new planes will be called the CC-330 Husky fleet.

As for the current CC-150 Polaris fleet, the planes will be retired from service in a phased approach “as the new A330 Husky fleet is integrated and becomes fully operational.”