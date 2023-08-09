After "Barbie" viewing with son, Trudeau watches "Oppenheimer" with daughter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been enjoying movies at the cinema with his kids all week.

On Tuesday, he shared a photo on social media with his daughter Ella. The pair can be seen standing in front of an IMAX poster of the movie Oppenheimer.

“Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella,” reads the caption.

The 51-year-old dad appears excited to share what’s been called the “Barbenheimer” experience with his kids.

Earlier over the weekend, he shared a photo with his son Xavier where the pair posed in front of the Barbie movie poster, all smiles and wearing matching pink outfits.

“We’re team Barbie,” the caption read.

Trudeau’s family fun moment was met with wholesome comments but also received hateful responses, particularly homophobic ones.

British TV host Piers Morgan drew the ire of Canadians when he retweeted the photo, stating, “So glad I’m not Canadian.”

In a tweet, MP Anthony Housefather asked Morgan to consider why he found the photo so upsetting.

Funny. I am so glad that I am Canadian! Perhaps we can discuss why this photo of a man with his teenage son, seeing the continent’s top grossing movie upsets you so much @piersmorgan https://t.co/3hpXahtITx — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) August 6, 2023

Morgan was further schooled by Berry Vrbanovic, mayor of Kitchener, Ontario, stating, “I was raised that if I didn’t have something nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all.”

Hey @piersmorgan, I was raised that if I didn’t have something nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. Perhaps you can go and repeat that lesson. Born a proud 🇭🇷, and now a proud 🇨🇦! PS – it’s ok to wear pink as a guy and it’s ok to take your kid to a movie too! https://t.co/cDUGd5icOG pic.twitter.com/oNGddI7FkV — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) August 7, 2023

According to CNN, Barbie has raked in US$1.03 at the global box office, while Oppenheimer has brought in US$552.9 million worldwide.