"Moving forward": Trudeau opens up about life after separating from Sophie Grégoire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s focusing on “moving forward” following his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

During an announcement on child care in PEI on Monday, a reporter asked Trudeau how he has been feeling since publicly confirming the split earlier this month.

“First, I want to thank all the people who’ve reached out over the past number of weeks with warm wishes, personal messages, personal stories that have been just wonderful and positive,” said Trudeau.

He also provided some details about his recent family vacation to Tofino, BC, where he was joined by Grégoire Trudeau, along with his kids.

“I got a really good ten days away with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together, and moving forward.”

Trudeau also thanked Canadians “for being so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space.”

“It really makes things easier,” he added.

The couple announced their separation on August 2 after 18 years of marriage.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” wrote the prime minister in an Instagram post.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Sophie Grégoire shared the same post on her page.

Following the announcement, the prime minister’s office told People the couple is focused on raising their children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian — in a “safe, loving and collaborative environment.”