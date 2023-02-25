"Why don’t you settle down": Trudeau shuts down heckler at Ukraine rally

A heckler disrupting a rally just got shut down big time by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Friday, the prime minister attended a rally in downtown Toronto to commemorate the one year of war in Ukraine. Trudeau took to the stage to talk about Canada’s alliance with Ukraine.

A year ago, Ukrainians woke up to the horrors of war. But that day and every day since, they’ve stood strong. And we’re standing with them. Together with the @ukrcancongress, we came together to show our support – and to remind Ukrainians that we’ll always be here for them. pic.twitter.com/e5KSZudXFW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 25, 2023

However, during his speech, a man shouting in the background appeared determined to disrupt the event. Journalist Ahmar Khan, tweeted that he spotted anti-vax protestors showing up the rally.

“[Trudeau] really snapped back at the individual who was shouting at him for stealing freedoms,” tweeted Khan.

Rather than continue over the shouting, a fed up-looking Trudeau stopped mid-speech.

“Ukrainians woke up to the horror of war in their– hey, sir! I think Ukrainians can tell you a little bit about freedom and liberty so why don’t you settle down,” said an annoyed-looking Trudeau as the crowd cheered.

He continued, “This is a night for them, not for you. This is a night for Ukrainians, not for you. If you want to stand and cheer Ukraine you can do that. If you want to wave that Ukrainian flag, please do. But let people celebrate that Ukraine is still standing and Canada stands with it.”

Online, some people are cheering Trudeau’s reaction to the heckler.

This is my Prime Minister. Telling off a moronic “freedom convoy” heckler from the crowd during an event to honour Ukraine. https://t.co/bOLybwyHMj — ☮️ Cassandra, standing with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻💙💛 (@LaSquiss) February 25, 2023

#IstandWithTrudeau

I am sure it will be on twitter soon, Trudeau telling heckler, “if you want to talk about freedom, talk to the people of Ukraine”

SO PROUD OF TRUDEAU — Brooke Fairplay. AKA Diane💛☮💙🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@FairplayDesigns) February 25, 2023