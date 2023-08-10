Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins family vacation in BC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his family vacation in British Columbia on Thursday.

The exact location of this vacation has not yet been revealed, but the Trudeaus are set to return to the capital on August 18.

This comes just over a week after Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, announced their separation.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” wrote the prime minister.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Last week, the prime minister’s office told People the couple is focused on raising their children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian — in a “safe, loving and collaborative environment.”

The Trudeaus’ vacations have previously raised brows. In 2018, a headline-making family trip to India cost taxpayers over $1.5 million, per House of Commons documents.

An earlier eight-day family trip to the Aga Khan’s private Bahamian island racked up a hefty bill, and Trudeau was thoroughly investigated for violating Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act.

Government officials confirmed to Daily Hive on Thursday that the Ethics Commissioner was consulted before the ongoing BC vacation, and the family will be paying for their stay.

While Canada does not have a specific Ethics Commissioner in office, the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner still functions as usual for such queries and consultations. New probes and investigations, however, cannot begin without a Commissioner in place.

Over the past week, the prime minister has shared photos of himself enjoying the movies with his kids.

All decked out in pink outfits, Trudeau and his eldest son Xavier watched Barbie together. A few days after Barbie, Trudeau watched Oppenheimer with his daughter, Ella-Grace.