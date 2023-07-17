Trudeau booed during opening of North American Indigenous Games (VIDEO)

Justin Trudeau was met with a wave of boos during his opening remarks at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax on Sunday.

In videos shared on TikTok, some of the crowd can be heard booing at the prime minister during his speech.

“When they thought it was a good idea to bring Justin Trudeau to the opening ceremony at NAIG, lol,” stated one video caption.

“He’s such a joke! Such an amazing event! Unfortunately, he was here!” wrote another TikTok user.

“Hello, my friends. We have been waiting for this moment… we have been waiting for this moment a long time after the 2020 edition of the North American Indigenous Games had to be postponed because of the pandemic,” said Trudeau, who took a brief pause after receiving boos.

“So it feels incredibly great to be here together for the opening of this outstanding event today,” he continued and proceeded to be met with some cheers from the crowd.

He spoke about his government’s commitment to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and addressed Canada’s colonial history and residential schools.

“You know the legacy of residential schools. You’ve lived it… and you are stepping up to reclaim that identity, to speak your language, to celebrate your cultures, to understand your traditions, to be the strong leaders of today and tomorrow that this country and this world needs,” he stated.

The 10th North American Indigenous Games is taking place in Mi’kma’ki, the traditional ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and will see over 5,000 athletes from over 756 Indigenous nations compete in 16 sports.

The games run until July 23 and you can watch the competitions as they are live-streamed here.