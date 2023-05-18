A disturbing video showing a truck repeatedly ramming a car on an Edmonton highway is making its way around the internet.

Edmonton police say that the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating after a “confrontation” between the suspect and police led to one officer firing their weapon.

Just after 8 pm on Tuesday, police say they responded to reports of a white Dodge Ram truck actively smashing into other vehicles in the area of 117th Avenue and 102nd Street.

The driver of the truck had been involved in two violent, armed carjackings earlier that evening, police determined.

“When police arrived, the male suspect had exited the vehicle, and a confrontation between him and the officers occurred, resulting in one of the officers discharging their service weapon,” said Edmonton Police Service.

The man immediately got back in the truck and took off, becoming involved in another armed carjacking just a short distance away.

On Wednesday morning, police say the man became involved in several more attempted carjackings and truck rammings, including a terrifying incident caught on camera.

In the heart-pounding video, two men in a car are seen travelling at high speeds and weaving through traffic on Anthony Henday Drive, Edmonton’s ring road, while a red pickup truck rams the back of their car repeatedly.

The red pickup truck appears determined to catch them despite their quick maneuvering, even travelling on the shoulder of the road to do so.

In the video, the men in the car claim to see the truck driver pointing a gun at them.

The suspect was arrested that morning and taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. Police say the suspect had 17 outstanding warrants.