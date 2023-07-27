Truck driver returns home from work to find out he won the lottery

A Canadian truck driver had just gotten home from work when he checked his lottery ticket and got a wonderful surprise.

Marcel Parker is a 59-year-old father who lives in Chatham, Ontario. He had just wrapped up work and was finally home when he decided to check his lottery ticket.

Parker said that he only plays the lottery occasionally. However, when he does play, he sometimes buys Instant tickets but usually opts for Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, always adding Encore to his purchase.

So that morning, he pulled up the OLG app to scan his ticket and couldn’t believe he had won.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I scanned it,” he recalled. “I was shocked to discover I’d won!”

After matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order, Parker won a $100,000 prize in the July 14, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

The truck driver said he ran and woke up his wife to share the news, recalling how he was overwhelmed by his win.

“I was shaking from excitement,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his cheque. “Neither of us could believe it when OLG emailed me to confirm the win.”

Parker will use his money to complete home renovations and wants to share his winnings with his family.

He also has some fun plans.

“I want to get a quad bike and go off-roading,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Variety on Vanier Drive in Chatham.