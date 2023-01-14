TRON Lightcycle launch coaster to open at Walt Disney World this spring

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is gaining a thrilling immersive launch coaster.

The construction of the futuristic dome of “TRON Lightcycle Run” rising above Tomorrowland has been impossible to miss in recent years, and as of this week there is an official opening date for the ride: April 4, 2023.

The launch coaster is largely indoors, with brief segments that take the motorbike-like ride vehicles outdoors at great speeds. The “digital” race theming and storyline of the ride is based on the 2010 film Tron: Legacy, which is a sequel to the original Tron film.

The same ride was a Shanghai Disneyland Park opening day original offering in 2016, and it has since become one of the most popular rides at the theme park. Magic Kingdom will now be the second Disney theme park in the world to feature this ride, which is an expansion, not a replacement of any previous attraction, of Tomorrowland — built right next to “Space Mountain” and “Tomorrowland Speedway.”

The race-like ride in a “digital grid” is amongst the fastest coaster rides at Disney theme parks.

The opening of “TRON Lightcycle Run” at Magic Kingdom will be strategically held just days after the final day of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which first began in October 2021. The TRON-themed ride is timed with the Walt Disney World Company’s global celebrations throughout 2023 to mark its 100th anniversary.

It also comes on the heels of the new “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” high-speed indoor coaster at Epcot theme park, which opened in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary period.