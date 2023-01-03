"Very surreal": Trio wins the lottery for the second time

A trio of lottery winners in northern Alberta are counting their lucky stars after netting a cool $1 million, and it’s not the first time a hefty prize has landed in their laps.

Dennis, Jane, and Lucas Finton are sharing a $1 million prize after winning the top prize on

their Ultimate instant ticket.

Dennis picked up the trio’s winning ticket from Circle K at 11511 96 Street in Grand Prairie on November 21.

“After I bought the tickets, I just went to the self-checker,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming his prize.

“A bunch of numbers came up, so I rechecked it.” And what that “bunch of numbers” told Dennis was that the ticket had won a million dollars.

“I was shocked, so I handed it to the clerk to check for me,” he said.

“The clerk was jumping up and down,” Dennis said. “They were more excited than I was.”

Lucas and Jane remembered having a few choices – but not repeatable – words to celebrate

their windfall.

Finton and Jane said they plan to use their portion to purchase a new car and help others.

Lucas plans to put his portion towards a new car as well, but he has one plan ready to go that he will be putting his share of the money towards.

“I’m going to get married in 2023!” he said with a smile.

Adding to the surprise of the million-dollar windfall, this isn’t the first time the Fintons have claimed a significant lottery prize.

In December 2020, Dennis and Jane shared a $500,000 win on a 200X Multiplier instant ticket.

“This feels very surreal,” Finton said.