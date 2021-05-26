5 of Canada’s most beautiful national parks to explore this summer

Summer is on the horizon, bringing with it longer, sun-drenched days and more opportunities to get out on the water. After living in sweatpants at home for over a year, we’re eager to soak up all that this blissful season has to offer.

While things look a little different again this year amid the pandemic, and international travel remains off the table, we have the chance to become reacquainted with beautiful destinations closer to home, namely, Canada’s bountiful national parks.

Steeped in history, these parks represent the force of the natural environment and ecosystem, shape the geography of our country, and protect the wildlife that roams across the landscape of each province and territory, whether mountains, plains, or forest.

To shine a light on some of Canada’s most wondrous national parks to explore this year, we’ve partnered with Travelodge Canada — the basecamp for local adventures with over 100 locations from coast to coast — many of which are situated just minutes from national parks.

Located on Saturna Island, this beautiful national park is an ideal place to visit as a day trip while staying in Victoria. Surrounded by the Salish Sea, teeming with pods of porpoises, otters, seals, and orcas, the forested Gulf Islands are a haven for birdlife and wildlife spotting. Within the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, follow trails leading to breathtaking views of the surrounding islets or go kayaking and rejoice in a Mediterranean-like climate.

The Rocky Mountains are a sight to behold, and Banff National Park has views from peak to peak in every direction, coupled with a mountain town and glistening glacial-fed lakes. As Canada’s first national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it has diverse wildlife, natural hot springs, endless hiking trails, and lush forested pathways — plus world-renowned hills for mountain biking. Located 127 km from Calgary, it’s an easy drive for a worthwhile immersion in nature.

Also located in Alberta, Jasper National Park is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, stretching over 11,000 square kilometres. Like Banff National Park, it’s part of the UNESCO Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site. Visitors to Jasper National Park can discover an extensive trail network, potentially see wildlife, and check out even more gleaming glacial lakes. At 314 km from Edmonton, it’s possible to drive directly to Jasper from there, then journey along the iconic Icefields Parkway.

Anyone eager to swap the bustle of the city for the tranquillity of nature can take an unforgettable trip to Georgian Bay Islands National Park at Honey Harbour. As the world’s largest freshwater archipelago, it’s a nature preserve with granite shores and white pines, which lead to dense forest. Choose your own adventure when you visit, whether hiking, paddling, biking, or boating, and feel empowered by the vast natural world just under two hours’ drive from Toronto’s downtown core.

Located 194 km from Montreal is La Mauricie National Park, a sanctuary thriving with rich forests filled with hardwoods and conifers. Options for lakeside lounging within the park are plentiful, with over 150 lakes of varying sizes situated throughout the area it covers. Feast your eyes on vibrant greenery as you follow a hiking trail to one of the park’s gushing waterfalls. Here, you can marvel at the power of nature as the falls flow before you.

If you’re planning to visit one or more of Canada’s spectacular national parks this year, remember to keep health and safety top of mind, complying with the health orders outlined by health officials in your province.

