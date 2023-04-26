Between tickets and accommodation, the cost of travelling quickly adds up. So why not get paid to travel instead?

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Flytographer, a Canadian international photography company, is looking for Chief Memory Makers.

“The role is for two best friends, and Flytographer is leaving the term up to interpretation,” states the company. “The Memory Makers can be a mother-daughter duo, siblings, spouses, college roommates, neighbours, etc..”

So what exactly would the role entail?

As memory makers, you can choose one of the over 350 destinations. You’ll also be expected to “capture content for the @flytographer Instagram” and participate in an hour-long photo shoot with Flytographer, so it’s not for the camera-shy types.

And the best part: you’ll receive a travel stipend of US$10,000 and get paid a “salary” of US$5,000, which you’ll receive in Visa gift cards.

If you have vacation days to use up and can travel between June 1 and August 31, this might be your role.

To apply, you’ll have to be at least 21 years old and a resident of the US or Canada (excluding Quebec, unfortunately).

You’re allowed one entry per person, and the application deadline is May 15. Check here for more information.