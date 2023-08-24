A major newspaper in the US names the biggest tourist traps in Canada

Canada has a ton of tourist attractions spread across its provinces and territories.
From breathtaking natural attractions to structures created by people, there’s something to see for everyone. However, are all of these popular sites across Canada worth adding to your itinerary?
USA Today analyzed 23.3 million Google reviews in July this year, focusing on 500 popular attractions in 65 countries. The study checked tourists’ reviews for keywords and phrases such as “expensive,” “overrated,” and “tourist traps.”
“We break down our findings so you are armed with the information you need before planning to visit a popular tourist destination and offer tips on how to travel in a way that’s good for your wanderlust and your wallet,” reads the report.
Several popular spots in Canada made the list of the top 100 tourist traps in the world. Here’s where these attractions rank.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
Ranking: Eight
Where: Vancouver, BC
Number of reviews: 27,179
Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 106
Skylon Tower
Ranking: 19
Where: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Number of reviews: 8,865
Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 28
ByWard Market
Ranking: 31
Where: Ottawa, Ontario
Number of reviews: 5,857
Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 13
Distillery District
Ranking: 52
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Number of reviews: 18,621
Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 22
Niagara Falls
Ranking: 63
Where: Niagara, Ontario
Number of reviews: 112,614
Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 130
CN Tower
Ranking: 72
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Number of reviews: 61,432
Number of times keywords were mentioned: 63
Casa Loma
Ranking: 92
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Number of reviews: 25,937
Number of times keywords were mentioned: 20
Grouse Mountain
Ranking: 93
Where: North Vancouver, BC
Number of reviews: 12,644
Number of times keywords were mentioned: 10
The Butchart Gardens
Ranking: 100
Where: Brentwood Bay, BC
Number of reviews: 19,857
Number of times keywords were mentioned: 14
Is one of your favourite spots in this list?
Despite what these Google reviews suggest, Canadians still love to visit these spots.
Niagara Falls will never stop being photographed and will always be considered a bucket-list destination, and the Capilano Suspension Bridge has yet to lose its charm and thrill.
Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the comments what you consider a “tourist trap” in your city.