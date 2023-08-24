A major newspaper in the US names the biggest tourist traps in Canada

Canada has a ton of tourist attractions spread across its provinces and territories.

From breathtaking natural attractions to structures created by people, there’s something to see for everyone. However, are all of these popular sites across Canada worth adding to your itinerary?

USA Today analyzed 23.3 million Google reviews in July this year, focusing on 500 popular attractions in 65 countries. The study checked tourists’ reviews for keywords and phrases such as “expensive,” “overrated,” and “tourist traps.”

“We break down our findings so you are armed with the information you need before planning to visit a popular tourist destination and offer tips on how to travel in a way that’s good for your wanderlust and your wallet,” reads the report.

Several popular spots in Canada made the list of the top 100 tourist traps in the world. Here’s where these attractions rank.

Capilano Suspension Bridge

Ranking: Eight

Where: Vancouver, BC

Number of reviews: 27,179

Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 106

Skylon Tower

Ranking: 19

Where: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Number of reviews: 8,865

Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 28

ByWard Market

Ranking: 31

Where: Ottawa, Ontario

Number of reviews: 5,857

Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 13

Distillery District

Ranking: 52

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Number of reviews: 18,621

Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 22

Niagara Falls

Ranking: 63

Where: Niagara, Ontario

Number of reviews: 112,614

Number of times key phrases were mentioned: 130

CN Tower

Ranking: 72

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Number of reviews: 61,432

Number of times keywords were mentioned: 63

Casa Loma

Ranking: 92

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Number of reviews: 25,937

Number of times keywords were mentioned: 20

Grouse Mountain

Ranking: 93

Where: North Vancouver, BC

Number of reviews: 12,644

Number of times keywords were mentioned: 10

The Butchart Gardens

Ranking: 100

Where: Brentwood Bay, BC

Number of reviews: 19,857

Number of times keywords were mentioned: 14

Is one of your favourite spots in this list?

Despite what these Google reviews suggest, Canadians still love to visit these spots.

Niagara Falls will never stop being photographed and will always be considered a bucket-list destination, and the Capilano Suspension Bridge has yet to lose its charm and thrill.

Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the comments what you consider a “tourist trap” in your city.